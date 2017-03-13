Dybala: Scoring vs Casillas special

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala reveals he would like to score against Iker Casillas when Juventus host Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dybala failed to score in the first leg of Juve’s last-16 clash with Porto, which ended 2-0 to the Bianconeri, but the forward is ready to try his luck against “special” Casillas a second time.

“Obviously I’d like to score against him,” he told O Jogo.

“My job is to score goals and to do so against a goalkeeper like him would be special.

“The win against Porto gives us some peace of mind because we have a good advantage, but the truth is that Porto are a good team and, in the first leg, they made life difficult for us until we scored.

“Our away goals will be the key, so we’ll have to be very careful at the back.

“[Tiquinho] Soares, in the first leg, caused us some headaches. In order to qualify, we have to be very careful.

“We dream of winning the Champions League, but we’ll have to pass through different traps: Porto is the next one.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.