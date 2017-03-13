No clause for Bernardeschi?

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi’s new Fiorentina contract will reportedly not include a release clause.

According to La Nazione, Fiorentina will summon Bernardeschi to talks over an extension imminently, where they are hopeful of a quick resolution.

However, while the Viola would like the winger’s renewal to include a high release clause so a significant fee can be recouped from a sale, he prefers the freedom of not being tied down to a specific asking price.

The development comes just a day after the club surprisingly issued a statement, denying the Italy international would join Inter in the summer.

