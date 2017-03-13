Ferrero defiant on Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero insists he “won’t give up” on keeping Luis Muriel, contrary to Coach Mario Giampaolo’s claims.

Muriel reached double-digits in Serie A for the season with his winner against Genoa at the weekend, prompting Giampaolo to state he was “almost certain” the striker would leave Samp in the summer.

However, Ferrero is quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport: “I won’t give up.

“For me he’d stay forever, but we have to figure out what he wants to do.”

Tuttomercatoweb claims “big” sides in Italy are pursuing the Colombian, who is “armoured” by a €28m release clause.

