Khedira: MLS? Not yet

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira quashes rumours over a move to the MLS, admitting he will move there but ‘not yet’.

The Old Lady take on Porto in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Porto on Tuesday evening with Khedira dreaming of a Champions League win.

"It's a must to try to win the Champions League," the 29-year-old told La Repubblica. "This could be the right season.

"To win in Europe you need stability, form and luck: it's a combination of factors.

"We certainly have the quality as well as the willingness to sacrifice for this team.

"I'll go to America but not now. I want to play at a high level for a few more years.

"I want to win the Champions League and I want to defend the World Cup trophy with Germany.

"I wouldn't be able to do all that in the USA or China. I also earn well here, by the way."

