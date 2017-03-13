Khedira: 'Hard work pays off'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira reveals that hard work has paid off in terms of his much improved injury record this term.

The Germany international has played a key role in the Bianconeri midfield this season, starting 32 times in all competitions.

After revealing a desire to win the Champions League, Khedira explained how he turned things around when times were hard.

"I had a hard time on a mental and spiritual level," the 29-year-old continued in an interview with La Repubblica. "But I came out from under it with help from people I trust.

"My body constantly catches up with me and I devote myself day and night at to my work: it is no coincidence that this is the season when I'm playing more.

"In Italy I’ve learned a lot from a tactical point of view, but here you work hard in every respect, with precision and without leaving anything to chance.

"This surprised me, as people abroad do not think that Italy is like this. Italians have this reputation linked to ‘La Dolce Vita’, while the Germans are considered more severe.

"However this is only a prejudice. Here workouts are very intense. But if we Germans learn to have some pleasure, it would help our creativity and we would improve our reputation."

