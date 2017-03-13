NEWS
Monday March 13 2017
Marchetti out for Torino
By Football Italia staff

Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has not made the squad for tonight’s match with Torino.

The 34-year-old has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury that kept him out of the side for two weeks in mid-February.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has named his squad ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico which kicks off at 19:45 GMT, click here for a preview.

Lazio:

Goalkeepers: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic

Defenders: Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace

Midfielders: Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Murgia, Parolo

Attackers: Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies