Marchetti out for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has not made the squad for tonight’s match with Torino.

The 34-year-old has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury that kept him out of the side for two weeks in mid-February.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has named his squad ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico which kicks off at 19:45 GMT, click here for a preview.

Lazio:

Goalkeepers: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic

Defenders: Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace

Midfielders: Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Murgia, Parolo

Attackers: Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi

