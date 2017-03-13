Lazio goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has not made the squad for tonight’s match with Torino.
The 34-year-old has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury that kept him out of the side for two weeks in mid-February.
Coach Simone Inzaghi has named his squad ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico which kicks off at 19:45 GMT, click here for a preview.
Lazio:
Goalkeepers: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic
Defenders: Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace
Midfielders: Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Murgia, Parolo
Attackers: Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi
