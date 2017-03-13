Roberto Insigne: 'My brother like Baggio'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Insigne admits that his brother Lorenzo's goal against Crotone on Sunday 'reminds him of Roberto Baggio'.

The 22-year-old is also owned by Napoli, but is currently on loan to Serie B side Latina.

Three years younger than his sibling, Roberto also plays in a forward role and admitted that he would like to surpass the expolits of his brother one day.

"For us it was a perfect Sunday with the victory of Napoli and two goals from Lorenzo,” Roberto told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"His performances are no longer a surprise to us.

“Comparisons with Baggio? Indeed his goal yesterday reminds me of Divine Ponytail.

"Lorenzo has grown so much, it should be acknowledged that [Maurizio] Sarri is a Coach who has helped him a lot.

"It would be magical for me to wear that shirt and play at the same time with my brother. I wish to thank [Jose] Callejon for having publicly requested that my stay be made permanent, he is a fantastic player.

"Am I stronger than Lorenzo? I thank those who say it, but I have yet to prove it. I hope to succeed."

