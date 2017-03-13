Bernardeschi: 'Not thinking about future'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi insists that he 'is not thinking about the future' amid rumours of a potential departure.

Speculation over moves to Inter and Juventus has been ever-present in recent weeks, forcing the Viola to issue a statement denying the claims of one particular journalist.

The Italian international spoke at the opening of the Viareggio Cup, a tournament for youth team players.

"I am very excited and honored to be here because I experienced as a these emotions as a player in the Fiorentina primavera," the Carrara-native told the Press.

"I'm happy to read the oath of a tournament that is the top one for young players. Italian football is growing more and more hope that this tournament will help others to do so."

Fiorentina took all three points against Cagliari on Sunday, and move on to a game with Bernardeschi's former side Crotone next week.

"Yesterday's victory? I like to celebrate a lot and so I did, I believe in this team, yesterday was a fundamental match to win.

"Crotone? I will be very excited on Sunday, there will be many text messages exchanged between myself and my former teammates: there they treated me very well."

Sections of Viola fans protested against the club's ownership on Sunday, so what does the 23-year-old think about this?

"The reaction of the fans? It’s normal that they behave like this when things do not go well, it is right that their voices are heard.

"The future? I’m not thinking about it, now I'm focused on the Crotone match where we must take the points in order to believe in Europe.

"Would I like to wear the captain’s armband? These are things that are pleasing to hear, but they are just stories.

"The European U-21? I would do it because I know we can win it, I want to represent my country 100%.

"The fans are always good to me, I'm very close to them."

The number 10 was brought off by the Coach in the 80th minute against Cagliari, so what does he think to this?

"Sousa’s change? The coach makes his choices, and rightly so. Yesterday I was tired."

