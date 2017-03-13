Tacchinardi: 'tension towards Juve absurd'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi believes the tension towards Max Allegri's side is 'absurd'.

There has been much discussion of the debate after the Bianconeri sealed victory with a last minute penalty against Milan on Friday evening.

"It's always the same, when you play and you win, there are controversies and sniping,” the 41-year-old told Radio Onda Libera.

"The laws say that against Milan it was a penalty, and therefore the victory was deserved.

"Congratulations to [Coach Vincenzo]Montella for behaving with class after the game. When it comes to Juve they only look at some incidents and not others when looking for where they can complain about the Bianconeri.

"We saw two penalties for Napoli at the weekend that shouldn’t have been given and the only one that talked about it was [Crotone Coach Davide] Nicola.

"The tension towards Juve is absurd, it was even going on in my day.

"When teams win there’s always controversy, I remember the same thing happened with Jose Mourinho’s Inter."

