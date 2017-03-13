Milan interest in Tello loan

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Milan are interested in Fiorentina winger Cristian Tello.

The 25-year-old is currently in his second loan spell from Barcelona, with the Viola said to have an option to buy at the end of the season.

According to Iberico Sport, the Rossoneri are interested in bringing in the Spaniard as an alternative to Gerard Deulofeu, who is currently on loan from Everton.

Tello is yet to make a decisive impact with the Viola, having scored three goals and provided three assists from 16 starts and 10 substitute appearances this term.

It remains to be seen whether the Tuscan club will exercise their right to a permanent deal, potentially leaving the door open for the Rossoneri.

