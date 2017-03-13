Juve set to secure Kean

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are said to be ready to tie up a deal for 17-year-old forward Moise Kean.

The youngster hit the headlines earlier this season by making his domestic and Champions League debut at the age of 16, after a series of impressive performances in the Bianconeri youth side.

Now, according to Calciomercato.com, Kean is set to be offered a new three-year-deal which will see his earnings rise by €150,000-€200,000 per year.

Such a move will see the club tie down such a highly-rated asset, with an improved deal likely to follow once the player turns 18.

Negotiations will be carried out by agent Mino Raiola, after speculation saw the teenager linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Ajax.

