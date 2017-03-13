NEWS
Monday March 13 2017
United in for Milinkovic-Savic?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Manchester United are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old arrived at the club in summer 2015, and has since shot to prominence with a series of impressive performances, above all this season under Coach Simone Inzaghi.

According to ESPN UK, Jose Mourinho has coveted the physicality and technical skills of the Serbian, and a bid could be forthcoming in the summer.

Added to this is interest from Juventus, but Lazio are said to be so far unwilling to sell for less than their €30m valuation.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies