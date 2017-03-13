United in for Milinkovic-Savic?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Manchester United are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old arrived at the club in summer 2015, and has since shot to prominence with a series of impressive performances, above all this season under Coach Simone Inzaghi.

According to ESPN UK, Jose Mourinho has coveted the physicality and technical skills of the Serbian, and a bid could be forthcoming in the summer.

Added to this is interest from Juventus, but Lazio are said to be so far unwilling to sell for less than their €30m valuation.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.