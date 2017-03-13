Crotone: ‘Referee cost us with Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Crotone CEO Gianni Vrenna complains his side were hurt by “a decidedly dubious penalty” for Napoli.

The relegation strugglers were beaten 3-0 at San Paolo on Sunday, but were furious about the award of a second penalty for the Partenopei, converted by Dries Mertens.

“It was a game which, as always, was fought with commitment and determination, the outcome of which - while considering the difference in the value on the pitch - was influenced by at least one questionable decision,” a statement from Vrenna on the Squali’s official website begins.

“Unjust decisions, in my opinion, but which were decisive for the final result.

“It’s not the first time, and I strongly believe it will be the last. Dubious incidents - unfavourable, incomprehensible - are too many and too frequent, and they’re having a negative impact on our journey.

“The facts of yesterday: during the match against Napoli - a top team who don’t require outside help - the result was only sealed by a decidedly dubious penalty.

“A goal behind, away from home against a top team, obviously we chose to persist with this line. In the eighth minute of the second-half [Marko] Rog, already booked, made a hard tackle on [Lorenzo] Crisetig, deserving a red card. But it didn’t come.

“Instead, a minute after that came a yellow card for Crisetig for a minor foul, a decision which - in my opinion - confirms the absence of balance in the decisions of the match referee.

“Our requests for clarification were turned away. To make matters worse, the referee made another contestable decision two minutes later, the alleged contact between [Noe] Dussenne and Hamsik, another dubious penalty, with the Napoli midfielder starting from an offside position.

“Our intention is to compete correctly. We ask for more balance, we expect more attention and we demand respect.

“My patience was already being being severely tested: enough is enough.”

