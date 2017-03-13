‘Inter defeat a lesson for Atalanta’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez says the 7-1 defeat to Inter should “serve as a lesson”.

The Orobici were fifth going into yesterday’s match at San Siro, but were torn apart by a rampant Nerazzurri.

“We don’t hide!” Gomez wrote on his Instagram page.

“We had a bad game, but that doesn’t erase everything we’ve done so far. We’re all very angry, but yesterday’s defeat should serve as a lesson.

“We’ll fight until the end to seal our objective, with the humility which has always has characterised us. Congratulations to Inter for their very good performance yesterday.

“Hugs and kisses to everyone, always positive.”

