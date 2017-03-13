Chiellini in Juventus squad

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini is in the Juventus squad to face Porto tomorrow night, but Stefano Sturaro is out.

Both players missed the win over Milan on Friday night, with the centre-back struggling with a muscular injury.

There were doubts surrounding Chiellini’s presence for tomorrow’s Champions League Last 16 second leg, but he has been included in the Bianconeri squad.

Sturaro, on the other hand, will not feature as he has yet to recover from an abdominal injury.

Mario Mandzukic is available after a stomach bug forced him out of Friday's game.

Juventus squad to face Porto: Buffon, Neto, Audero, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Rincon, Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala

