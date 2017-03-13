‘Porto in Turin for a result’

By Football Italia staff

Nuno Espirito Santo calls on his Porto players to keep their concentration against Juventus “to get the result we’re here for”.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 in Portugal in the first leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie, meaning they need at least two goals without reply in Turin tomorrow.

“Porto never speculate on a game, we have our game plan for every match,” Espirito Santo told reporters in his pre-match Press conference.

“We have a plan, we have an idea of play but we never give up. That’s never compromised, we have a tremendous competitive spirit and we have to prove that on the pitch.

“We know we’re facing a great team, who haven’t lost at home for a long time. But that motivates us to be able to say that we’ve won here, so we have to compete.

"We know it'll be difficult for us to reach the Quarter-Finals, but it's by no means impossible.

“Are we inspired by Barcelona’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain? It’s different, we have a different game and a different opponent.

“We’re facing them in their home, we know we have to play a tough game, we need to contain, be consistent and creative to show the growth of the team. We have to focused to get the result we came here for.

“We’ve come here to compete, with maximum motivation.”

Porto overturned a 1-1 draw in qualifying against Roma, winning 3-0 at the Olimpico in the second leg.

“That qualification tells us that we had a difficult path to be here today, in the Last 16. We had a play-off in Augest when the team was just starting to work and we were able to compete.

“We managed to overcome a major hurdle, we reached our objective and we’re proud to say that we’re better now.

“So our target is to do what we did before now, and we always have to try to improve and be a better team.

“There will be no surprises, we know Juventus well and they know us. We’re all ready to compete tomorrow, it would be absurd to say that we won’t play this game.

“There are two phases in the game, with the ball and without it and we need to improve in both phases.”

