Monday March 13 2017
Brahimi: ‘Porto are confident’
By Football Italia staff

Yacine Brahimi insists Porto “have a lot of confidence” going into their Champions League second leg with Juventus.

The Dragões trail 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg in Portugal, meaning they must score at least twice without reply tomorrow to go through.

“We know it will be an important game against a great team,” Brahimi admitted in the pre-match Press conference.

“But as the boss said, we have a lot of hope, we need to play a great match and I hope that the unity of the group can give us strength tomorrow.

“We’re very united and we hope every player can give a good performance tomorrow. We’ll have to play a great match.

“Clearly we’re in a good moment of the year, we have a lot of confidence and we hope that will give us strength tomorrow.

“The match in Oporto was complicated, we had 10-men but these things happen. We want to show we’re a good team with mental strength, we’ll give our all to qualify.”

