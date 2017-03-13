Dybala: ‘Milan provides motivation’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala says Juventus’ “deserved” win over Milan will provide motivation for tomorrow’s Porto match.

The forward converted a controversial last-minute penalty against the Rossoneri on Friday night, and says that victory will provide motivation for the second leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie.

“The team is playing very well,” Dybala explained, sitting alongside Coach Max Allegri in the pre-match Press conference.

“We’re coming off a win which had to suffer a bit for, but which we deserved. We know Porto, we saw what they did against Roma. It won’t be easy at 11 v 11.

“The game against Milan definitely gives us strength, but I think with how the game ended we deserved the win beforehand because we played a great game with a lot of chances to close it out earlier, but we had to wait until the last minute.

“But given how we won and the way we celebrated it, we’ll have the motivation to come into this game with more faith.

“Was the penalty the most important of my career? I think so, yes. There was so much at stake, both personally and for the team because of what happened in Doha, because we were at 1-1 and because it was the last-minute.

“I had to wait almost four minutes to take the penalty, so there was a lot of pressure, but it was a beautiful moment when it went in.”

Could an early goal for the visitors unsettle the Bianconeri?

“Conceding an early goal isn’t in our plans, we hope it doesn’t happen but if it does we have to put the ball in the centre-circle, and continue the game while trying not to concede another one.

“Of course, we want to win this match without conceding any goals. We have a very strong defence, and all 11 of us have to defend when we don’t have the ball.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.