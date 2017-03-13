Line-ups: Lazio-Torino

Adem Ljajic returns to the Torino starting XI as they take on a Lazio side looking to go fourth in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti can leapfrog Inter with a win over the Granata at Stadio Olimpico tonight. Click here for a match preview.

Sinisa Mihajlovic opted to drop Serbian compatriot Ljajic for the Fiorentina and Palermo games, with the attacking midfielder introduced at half-time in the win over the Rosanero.

The former Roma man is reinstated to the starting XI for tonight’s match, flanking Andrea Belotti with Juan Iturbe.

The hosts have opted for their familiar 4-3-3 shape, with Ciro Immobile supported by Felipe Anderson and Senad Lulic.

Lazio: Strakosha; Basta, de Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Patric, Bastos, Wallace, Lukaku, Murgia, Crecco, Luis Alberto, Lombardi, Keita, Djordjevic

Torino: Hart; De Silvestri, Rossettini, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Iturbe, Belotti, Ljajic

Torino bench: Padelli, Cucchietti, Zappacosta, Ajeti, Castan, Molinaro, Acquah, Valdifiori, Gustafson, Iago Falque, Boyè, Maxi Lopez

