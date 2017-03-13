‘Juventus equal to Bayern, Barca’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus “are on the same level” as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Bianconeri face Porto tomorrow night in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, and are odds-on to go through after winning 2-0 in Portugal.

“There are a lot of teams to be avoided among those who have gone through,” Dybala admitted in the pre-match Press conference.

“All of them have the chance to win the trophy.

“Since the Champions League started we’ve been at the same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. If we get through we’ll also be on the same level now.

“We’re also top of the League and we won the first match of the Coppa Italia [semi-final], so I think in some ways we’re doing better than them.

“Then, logically, facing them in the Champions League will depend on what we do tomorrow.

“Can we win it? Given the age I am, and in my second year, winning the Champions League would definitely be crazy.

“I have great teammates who want to win it as well, and teammates who have already won it, so we’re all fired-up to try and lift this trophy.

“I’d definitely like to be more decisive in the Champions League, like I’ve been in the League, but if we continue on this path and get to the end I’ll be happy just the same.”

