Allegri: ‘Risky match with Porto’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri warns “there are many risks” in the Champions League second leg with Porto.

After the Bianconeri won 2-0 in the first leg, they welcome the Portuguese side to Turin tomorrow knowing that even a 1-0 defeat would see them through.

However, the Juve boss is keen to point out that the tie is far from over.

“There are a lot of risks, because first and foremost it’s a game of football and a game of football can never be discounted,” Allegri cautioned in his pre-match Press conference.

“Moreover, Porto will believe they can play a great game tomorrow, they showed that in the play-off with Roma there they were starting from a disadvantage.

“They’re a team who know how to play these kind of games, and they know very well how to take advantage of their chances.

“So tomorrow we need to reduce it to one game, without thinking about the 2-0, but by thinking and doing the things which will bring us to another home win.

“Do we need a statement performance? Fireworks are used in the final, fireworks don’t matter tomorrow, all that matters is we go through.”

Giorgio Chiellini is back in the squad after injury, but the centre-back may not start the game.

“Everyone is fine apart from [Stefano] Sturaro who will be back with the squad in the coming days, I think he’ll be available for the match in Genoa [with Sampdoria].

“We have these two games and then we have to try and manage our strength better, because we expended a lot on Friday [against Milan]. We’re coming from an intense period and we can’t afford to let our energy levels drop.

“Every is fine so tomorrow… ok, fine, I’ll tell you the starters. Tomorrow [Claudio] Marchisio will play. In terms of the centre-backs I’ll need to see, because Chiellini is back with the team, but I need to assess whether he can play tomorrow.

“So I have two questions, one at right-back and one in the middle.”

