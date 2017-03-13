Late show sends Lazio fourth

By Football Italia staff

Late goals from Keita Balde Diao and Felipe Anderson saw Lazio past Torino and sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fourth.

Ciro Immobile had opened the scoring for the Aquile, but a Maxi Lopez header put Sinisa Mihajlovic's men back on level terms.

However, Simone Inzaghi's attacking substitution in sending on Keita secured a deserved three points for his side.

Click here for a full match report.

