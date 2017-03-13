‘Immobile had Torino doubts’

By Football Italia staff

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi confirms they wanted to pair Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti.

The two strikers are on opposite sides in this evening’s Lazio-Torino game, as the former opted not to return to the Granata permanently after ill-fated spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

“Torino have been growing in recent years and we’ve raised the bar,” Petrachi told Premium Sport.

“There’s a desire to become big, but we also have to look at the reality. If Toro have a turnover of €60m and Juventus €350m, then there are certain parameters we must respect so we don’t go bankrupt as Torino did before.

“We want to grow and put ourselves into the European conversation, when we were in there we went out against Zenit [St Petersburg] with our heads held high.

“We’re working well. We started with the idea of a 4-3-1-2 with Belotti and Immobile but Ciro wanted to wait because he wasn’t sure he’d say yes to us.

“At that point we changed strategy to 4-3-3, but it wasn’t our intention to lose him. He grew up with us, but if he had doubts he didn’t want to bet on him.

“When we put the [€100m] clause on Belotti, people thought we were crazy. We want to continue with him, he embodies the Granata spirit.

“The clause is there, so if someone pays it and the lad agrees then we’ll have to be deprived of him.”

