De Vrij taken for scan

By Football Italia staff

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has been taken for a scan on his right knee after being forced off against Torino.

The centre-back felt discomfort in the joint during the first half of tonight’s game, and was taken off at the break, rather than risking an aggravation of the injury.

Given that the Dutch international previously required surgery on his left knee, the Biancocelesti are taking no chances, and immediately sent him to the Padeia clinic for a scan.

Stefan Radu has also gone to be assessed, after going off with a back injury.

