‘CL still possible for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini believes the Champions League is still possible, with a Napoli “misstep”.

The Nerazzurri had a dreadful start to the season under Frank de Boer, but the arrival of Stefano Pioli has coincided with a run which has taken them to within six points of third place.

“The table says that Napoli are third, so we have to make a run on them and not Roma,” Gagliardini said at the presentation of the Gazzetta Cup.

“There are 10 games to go and we’re six points behind Napoli with a head-to-head game to play, so if we do well there and hope for a misstep from them we can do it.

“Everything is still open.

“Juventus? We’re not so far apart, our performance in Turin proves it.”

