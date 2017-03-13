Immobile: ‘CL difficult for Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is “proud of my teammates” after the win over Torino but “the fight for the Champions League is difficult”.

The Biancocelesti struck twice late on to secure a 3-1 win over the Granata, a result which moves Simone Inzaghi’s side up to fourth. Click here for a match report.

“We played well in the first half,” Immobile told Sky after the final whistle.

“Once we’d broken the deadlock it looked like the result was in our hands. We conceded an unexpected goal, but I’m happy and proud of my teammates because we showed a great reaction and managed to get the three points.

“Third place? There are 10 games to go and the fact we’ve gained points on Atalanta and Milan is important, but the fight for the Champions League is difficult.

“We’ve won four games in a row and we have to continue on this path.”

