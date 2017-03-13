NEWS
Monday March 13 2017
Immobile: ‘CL difficult for Lazio’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is “proud of my teammates” after the win over Torino but “the fight for the Champions League is difficult”.

The Biancocelesti struck twice late on to secure a 3-1 win over the Granata, a result which moves Simone Inzaghi’s side up to fourth. Click here for a match report.

“We played well in the first half,” Immobile told Sky after the final whistle.

“Once we’d broken the deadlock it looked like the result was in our hands. We conceded an unexpected goal, but I’m happy and proud of my teammates because we showed a great reaction and managed to get the three points.

“Third place? There are 10 games to go and the fact we’ve gained points on Atalanta and Milan is important, but the fight for the Champions League is difficult.

“We’ve won four games in a row and we have to continue on this path.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies