Post new comment

Mauro Icardi and Ever Banega get the first Inter double hat-trick since 1933, Ciro Immobile chasing Hernan Crespo and Sampdoria end 57-year derby double drought in Susy Campanale's stats.

The last time two Inter players had hat-tricks in the same top flight match was September 10, 1933. Giuseppe Meazza and Atilio Demaria got three each in a 9-0 win over Casale. It is the second time this season for Serie A, as Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik both got trebles when Napoli beat Bologna 7-1 in Week 23.

Icardi had a hat-trick by the 26th minute, the fastest for an Inter player in Serie A since Benito Lorenzi by the 18th in October 1947. Icardi got a perfect hat-trick: left-foot, right-foot and header. The striker has multiple goals in seven different Serie A matches this season (six braces, one hat-trick), more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Ever Banega has never enjoyed a brace in his career, but this was his first hat-trick. Roberto Gagliardini has scored in each of the last two rounds.

Atalanta had never previously conceded five goals in the first half of a top flight match. This was their worst defensive performance since another away defeat to Inter, 7-2 in March 1990. The Bergamo boys were unbeaten in seven rounds, winning five.

The last time Inter scored five in the first half of a Serie A game was Sampdoria 1-5 Inter in March 1964. They had seven goals at San Siro in September 2014 against Sassuolo.

Edin Dzeko has now scored 30 goals in all competition this season and is the fourth player in the top five leagues to hit this target after Leo Messi, Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski.

Palermo are Dzeko’s favourite Serie A victims with four goals in just three meetings. Stephan El Shaarawy also loves facing the Sicilians, netting three past them, and got his first goal since December 22 with Chievo.

Sampdoria hadn’t done the Derby della Lanterna double in a Serie A season since 1959-60. They managed this feat in the 2002-03 Serie B campaign. The Blucerchiati already have one more point than throughout all of last season.

Genoa lost the last four editions of the ‘home’ derby and suffered eight defeats in the last 12 rounds. Andrea Mandorlini has lost all three of his meetings with Marco Giampaolo.

The all-time Serie A record continues, as Juventus make it 31 consecutive home victories. The Bianconeri have scored 17 times in the opening half-hour, more than any other club this season.

Gigi Buffon now has 613 Serie A appearances under his belt and is third in the all-time charts, ahead of Francesco Totti on 612. Paolo Maldini (647) and Javier Zanetti (615) are out in front.

Medhi Benatia hadn’t found the net in Serie A since January 2014, when he was at Roma, a gap of 24 games.

Paulo Dybala’s penalty was scored after 96 minutes and 23 seconds, the second latest of the season behind Ciro Immobile for Lazio against Bologna on 96 minutes and 53 seconds. Milan have conceded four goals in stoppages this term and had eight penalties awarded against them (a record with Udinese).

Carlos Bacca fired blanks for five rounds, but is now on a run of four goals in three games. Milan have visited the Juventus Stadium six times in the top flight and lost all of them.

Napoli had 81 per cent of the possession against Crotone, the highest figure in Serie A since records began in 2004-05.

The last time Napoli received two penalties in a single Serie A match was December 2015 against Atalanta, but they hadn’t successfully converted two since October 2013 with Torino.

Crotone have one point from the last seven rounds. Between Serie A and B they’ve visited the San Paolo four times and never scored.

Ciro Immobile becomes the first Lazio player to reach 17 Serie A goals in a season since Hernan Crespo’s 26 in 2000-01.

The Biancocelesti notched up four straight Serie A wins for the first time since April 2015.

Torino haven’t won away to Lazio in Serie A since November 1993, managing seven draws and six defeats.

Fiorentina ended their run of two draws from the last four competitive matches. Nikola Kalinic has three goals in the last four rounds.

Cagliari had scored in their previous three trips to Florence, but only ever won here four times in 36 Serie A trips, drawing six and losing 26. The Sardinians haven’t kept a clean sheet since beating Atalanta 3-0 on September 18, conceding 51 goals in 24 games.

Sassuolo have lost four on the bounce in their home stadium, the worst streak since March 2014. For the first time in his Serie A and B career, Domenico Berardi has failed to find the net in 10 games.

Blerim Dzemaili has contributed to five of Bologna’s last eight goals, scoring four and providing an assist. The Rossoblu got back to winning ways after two draws and five losses, and kept a clean sheet after 16 goals in seven matches.

For the first time this season, Chievo won back-to-back games at the Bentegodi.

Empoli suffered their fifth consecutive defeat and have never won away to Chievo in Serie A, managing five draws and two losses. The Tuscans have scored a grand total of 15 goals this season – there are six individual players who have been more prolific than the entire team.

Sulley Ali Muntari’s last Serie A goal was in Milan-Chievo in October 2014.

Udinese hadn’t picked scored on their travels yet in 2017, managing one draw and three losses.

Jakub Jankto enjoyed his fourth Serie A goal, but this was his first game with both a goal and an assist. Cyril Thereau has reached double figures in each of his three seasons with Udinese.

Palermo, Crotone and Pescara amassed just 41 points combined. It’s the lowest total for the bottom three after 28 rounds with three points for a victory.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.