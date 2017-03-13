‘If Toro had Maxi Lopez all season...'

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic regrets not having Maxi Lopez for the whole season - “he’s scored two goals since he slimmed down…”

The Serbian has repeatedly criticised his striker for a lack of fitness this season, declaring in September that he was “carrying a washing machine”.

Lopez scored against Lazio tonight in a 3-1 defeat, and the Granata boss believes the season could have been different had the ex-Barcelona man been fit.

“It was an open game, both teams pushed very high up,” Mihajlovic said in his post-match Press conference.

“We played well, but Lazio are tactically and physically stronger. I’m glad to have Maxi Lopez back, he’s scored two goals since he slimmed down and it’s a shame he wasted so much time for this reason.

“He’s lost weight and he’s much better, it’s a shame we couldn’t have him for the whole season due to problems we all know about.

“The match? What I liked the least was our lack of personality and character, we often play games like that away from home.

“Once we woke up we scored, but we deserved to lose because Lazio are better than us. They’re technical, tactical, physical… there’s nothing else to say.”

