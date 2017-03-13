NEWS
Monday March 13 2017
Inzaghi: ‘Lazio could be second’
By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi believes Lazio can qualify for the Champions League as “in another season we might be second”.

The Biancocelesti beat Torino 3-1 tonight, and are just four points behind the third and final Champions League spot.

“Can we aim for the Champions League? I’ve never hidden from that,” Inzaghi said in his post-match Press conference.

“We face one game at a time, in another season we might be second. Roma and Napoli are setting an incredible pace, and behind us no-one is giving anything away.

“On Sunday against Cagliari we’ll be missing [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic, but I’m confident.”

Stefan Radu and Stefan de Vrij both went off injured and were sent for scans, will be out against he Isolani?

“Radu took a knock to the hip and De Vrij had a pain in his knee, but I’m confident they’ll be back.”

