Inzaghi: ‘Lazio could be second’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi believes Lazio can qualify for the Champions League as “in another season we might be second”.

The Biancocelesti beat Torino 3-1 tonight, and are just four points behind the third and final Champions League spot.

“Can we aim for the Champions League? I’ve never hidden from that,” Inzaghi said in his post-match Press conference.

“We face one game at a time, in another season we might be second. Roma and Napoli are setting an incredible pace, and behind us no-one is giving anything away.

“On Sunday against Cagliari we’ll be missing [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic, but I’m confident.”

Stefan Radu and Stefan de Vrij both went off injured and were sent for scans, will be out against he Isolani?

“Radu took a knock to the hip and De Vrij had a pain in his knee, but I’m confident they’ll be back.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.