Post new comment

The Maurizio Zamparini era at Palermo may be over, but as Livio Caferoglu found out, Paul Baccaglini isn’t exactly a step towards orthodoxy.

Only Palermo could swap a benefactor with the itchiest trigger-finger in football for the self-styled ‘man without brains’. Indeed, after 15 years of hiring and firing Coaches – but more importantly restoring the Rosanero among Italy’s most popular teams – Maurizio Zamparini has sold his controlling stake to Paul Baccaglini.

But maybe that was the plan all along. Zamparini’s infectious enthusiasm had been replaced by a sour bitterness, in a process that began after Palermo’s lost Coppa Italia Final in 2011. A failed sale last summer to Frank Cascio, an old friend of former King of Pop Michael Jackson, was the 73-year-old’s final straw.

Baccaglini, however, was just getting started. He had been part of the Cascio takeover bid, although his subsequent purchase of the Sicilians is under a new guise – the INTEGRITAS Capital fund, which he co-founded alongside two partners with backgrounds in British and American banking.

Of course, Baccaglini isn’t your average Joe. The 33-year-old Italian-American made his name as a radio and TV personality for the likes of MTV and satirical show Le Iene (think The Daily Show with more swearing), even starting his own political party – the Lemon Party, which vowed to give ‘more lemons’ to the Italian people (a slang term for heavy petting). Suffice to say, his career in diplomacy never took off.

Ever the maverick, Baccaglini turned his hand to the financial markets, where his expertise in asset management saw him quickly gain the attention of several international banks. Such is his track record in the field, he is also a board member of the International Foundation, which invests in humanitarian projects worldwide.

Despite little being known about the economic pull possessed by Baccaglini’s consortium, it’s not bad going for someone that is more associated with his body ink and nude modelling, even if he did assert his commitment to the Palermo cause by having the club’s badge tattooed on his chest. He did this after being woken in the middle of the night by some of his former Le Iene correspondents.

Baccaglini also seems to talk a good game. In each of his four media briefings to date, the eccentric has already praised “the greatest city with the most incredible fans”, promised “a Plan A and Plan B” that is division-dependant for next season and vowed to challenge for Europe with a new stadium.

However, he was also guilty of committing the cardinal sin among football fans by stating he would run the Rosanero “like a business” and bring “an American approach”, which fans of Liverpool and Roma can attest to with some reservations. Then there’s the awkward prospect of the new man “eating 20 spleen sandwiches and getting a facial tattoo” if the side somehow manage to stay up.

“Both became famous thanks to television, both are founders of political parties, both are lovers of feminine beauty and both are facing mysterious changes of ownership at football clubs,” read a column on the Italian edition of the Huffington Post, which compared Baccaglini to none other than Milan’s Silvio Berlusconi.

“But if the Chinese deal goes wrong, Berlusconi will stand to earn the €200m already paid in the way of deposit and look like a fool. If the Palermo deal turns out to be a hoax, Baccaglini will be just a fool.”

Regardless of what Baccaglini is most known for at this point or whether his model partner becomes the first ‘WAG’ among the wives and girlfriends of Serie A Presidents, what’s more important is what he will be remembered for in the coming years. The Berlusconi of old wouldn’t be a bad owner for the man without brains to emulate.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.