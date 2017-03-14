Milan sale before Easter

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest there is a new contract for the sale of Milan, which should be completed before Easter.

The takeover by Sino-Europe Sports has been hit by a series of delays, with the latest deadline of March 3 passing without the closing being completed.

This morning’s Corriere della Sera is reporting that a new contract was all-but agreed yesterday, and a new deposit of €100m should arrive in the next two days.

Once that money is paid, the contract will be officially signed, and while there is no certainty about the date of the proposed sale, it will definitely be before Easter.

It’s thought a first shareholders’ meeting to complete the sale will be held on April 7, with a second on April 14.

