Tuesday March 14 2017
Silva: ‘Porto can beat Juventus’
By Football Italia staff

André Silva insists Porto “still have a chance to reach the Quarter-Finals” against Juventus tonight.

The Liga Nos side were defeated 2-0 in the first leg at Estadio Dragao, and the Bianconeri haven’t lost in Turin since August 2015, but the striker still believes he and his teammates can turn it around.

“I assure you we still have a chance to reach the Quarter-Finals,” Silva told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“All I know is that if we go out there thinking we’re beaten from the start, it’s certain to happen.

“If, as a striker, you face a team which hasn’t lost since August 2015 it’s natural that you want to write a little piece of history.

“I hope to stop the unbeaten run and score Porto’s winning goal in Turin.”
 

