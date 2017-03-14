Pioli asks Inter for Di Maria?

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli has asked Inter to sign Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain or Napoli’s Dries Mertens, according to reports.

The Nerazzurri are fighting to get into the Champions League this season, but the long-term plan of Suning Group is to compete for the Scudetto.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Coach and the club hierarchy started planning for the summer transfer market after the defeat at home to Roma.

It’s thought Pioli has requested PSG winger Di Maria, and while no official approach has yet been made, there have been tentative enquiries.

The Beneamata are waiting to see how the Ligue 1 side will react to their crushing elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona, with the hope the Argentine will be sacrificed.

Dries Mertens of Napoli would be the alternative to Di Maria, with his contract expiring in 2018 and no extension yet agreed.

Also out of contract in 2018 is Roma’s Kevin Strootman, and it’s thought he could be a target for midfield if the Giallorossi need to make sales.

Up-front, Rodrigo Palacio will leave this summer, according to Gazzetta, while Gabriel Barbosa will be loaned-out.

Therefore Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina or Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi are being targeted, with Luis Muriel the alternative.

In addition, the Nerazzurri will look to agree a deal for Patrik Schick this summer, but he’d be left at Sampdoria for another season.

