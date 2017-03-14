NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Inter-Milan in China
By Football Italia staff

Inter and Milan will play a pre-season friendly in China this summer, it has been confirmed.

The world’s biggest clubs now embark on money-spinning tours in pre-season, visiting places such as the USA, the Far East and Australia.

Now it has been confirmed that there will be a pre-season Derby della Madonnina at Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre on Monday July 24, for the International Champions Cup.

The venue is significant, as the home ground of Jiangsu Suning, with the Nerazzurri owned by Suning Group.

