Roma ultras boycott Lyon

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s ultras confirm they’ll boycott the Lyon game - “our presence isn’t linked to the importance of the match”.

The Curva Sud supporters have refused to attend Stadio Olimpico since the start of last season, in protest at barriers which bisect their section.

There have been calls for the supporters to return for the Europa League Last 16 second leg, with the Giallorossi trailing 4-2, but so far just 13,000 tickets have been sold.

“In Rome there are barriers, fines for changing seats, biometric scanners, triple filtering, inspection of shoes, seizure of offensive scarves, we can’t sing traditional songs, there are no smoke bombs or flares and even children are searched,” a statement from Curva Sud Roma reads.

“Warnings for ridiculous reasons, but which also weigh very heavily on our daily lives. Stadio Olimpico in Rome is not a suitable place for our enormous passion.

“If you’ve finally realised that the Sud is indispensable, this is still time to bang your fists on the table against the prefecture and the superintendent [and NOT against the lads of the Sud!] to get us back and cheering freely.

“Seriously though, we’re tired of the usual clichés which don’t lead decisive change, which is continually delayed.

“No-one has ever blocked those who want to go to Roma-Lyon from going. We won’t be there for the usual reasons, until there is change.

“Buy your ticket and unworthily sit in the Sud if you like, take your selfies and see yourselves at the game but don’t judge those who are carrying out this battle for dignity and freedom with pain in their hearts.

“No-one has ever stopped you from cheering, it’s just that you like to see the game and complain that no-one is cheering for you.

“Those who have been ‘put across’ are at every away match in Italy and Europe and all have five, 10, 25 years in the Curva Sud.

“We’re all united in our different thinking and we’re proud not to bend to their model of supporting.

“It’s a tough battle, but we’d have been wrong from the start if we’d simply accepted this latest repression of supporters. Absent today to return great and poisonous tomorrow.

“All of us together value Mr [Luciano] Spalletti as a Coach, but there will only be 25,000 fans on Thursday. Ask yourself a question and give yourself an answer.

“For example, think about expensive tickets, but not just that. And put yourself in the shoes of a fan who is not guilty of anything but being victimised.

“We look forward to being re-united with Roma and the Curva Sud at the Olimpico. Start with [at the very least] totally getting rid of the fines and the barriers to bring the Curva Sud back to cheer.

“Our presence isn’t linked to the importance of the match, we are EVERYWHERE if we are FREE TO CHEER.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.