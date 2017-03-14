Terim: ‘Spalletti should be CT’

By Football Italia staff

Fatih Terim thinks Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti would do “very well” as Italy CT.

The Giallorossi boss has been linked with a move to Juventus at the end of the current season, but the former Fiorentina and Milan Coach says he should take over the Azzurri one day.

“I like Spalletti, his Roma play a modern style and I hope they win the Europa League,” Terim explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Could he be the new Juventus Coach? I could see him doing very well with the national team, his experience with Zenit [St Petersburg] made him grow.

“I’ve looked at the Serie A fixture list, I’ll be at the Olimpico for Roma-Juve.”

Terim also discussed the current state of the Italian top flight, and acknowledges Juve are the team to emulate.

“Juve are unrivalled in Italy, they can play 3-5-2, 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, any formation because they have a much richer squad.

“I like [Max] Allegri, I like the Agnelli family. Only a big club could handle something like the [Leonardo] Bonucci matter so well.

“In the Champions League it’s a different story though. I like Barcelona, of course. Poor [Unai] Emery, a career ruined, that 6-1 [against his Paris Saint-Germain] will follow him for the rest of his life.

“I like Bayern too, but the team to beat in Europe is Real [Madrid]. In a football full of injuries and rotation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos always play, even in the most useless friendlies.

“In addition to being two champions, they take maniacal care of their bodies, their ‘machine’. I’d tell all young people to learn from them.

“Milan? A normal team with one superstar: [Gianluigi] Donnarumma is frightening, with him the goal looks smaller. He’s as good as [Gigi] Buffon now and he can still grow.”

