Pirlo: ‘Juventus will keep winning’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo believes “Juventus will continue to win for many years” and has sympathy for Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder left the Bianconeri in 2015, moving to MLS side New York City FC, and was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time if he regretted the decision.

“I really miss games like Juventus-Milan,” Pirlo, who played for both clubs, said.

“Also Champions League games, they’re beautiful to play at any age. But I made a choice in July 2015 and I’ve never regretted it.

“As the years go by, you have to know when the moment comes to do something else. It’s better to leave while you’re still good, before others show you the door.

“Juventus will continue to win for many years, they’re the club best-equipped to do it.”

Pirlo was also asked about PSG, who surrendered a 4-0 first leg lead over Barcelona with a 6-1 thrashing at Camp Nou.

“I’m an expert. I was immediately reminded of Deportivo La Coruna with Milan, we won 4-1 in San Siro but then we lost 4-0 over there. A tremendous hit.

“But then I think back to that final in Istanbul in 2005. 3-0 in the first half and then Liverpool overturned it. It was a terrible blow.

“That said, the comeback PSG suffered was perhaps even heavier. Istanbul has stayed inside me, I’m sure that when PSG play in the Champions League they won’t feel the same security.

“It’s hard to forget what happened. It’s hard, I assure you.”

In addition, the midfielder spoke about his time in Major League Soccer.

"This is our third season and we want to progress," Pirlo said.

"For example, winning the Eastern Conference, trying to push further into the play-offs. The team has grown, we've been rejuvenated and raised the level.

"MLS? I've already noticed an improvement. From what I've seen in friendlies and these first two games, the standard has gone up a lot.

"We should remove the limitations we have on the transfer market, for example only having three exceptions to the salary cap isn't enough to convince stars to come here.

"We need to get to a free system, where you can buy and sell with no restrictions.

"My future? I haven't decided yet, I'm just focused on doing my job without thinking about the future."

