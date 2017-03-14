NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Monchi brings Iborra to Roma?
By Football Italia staff

Monchi will reportedly bring Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra to Roma when, as expected, he becomes the new sporting director.

It’s widely reported that the Spaniard will join the Giallorossi in the summer, replacing Walter Sabatini who left the club in October last year.

According to calciomercato.com, the first name on Monchi’s shortlist is a player from his current club, Vicente Iborra.

The 29-year-old is under contract until 2020, but it’s thought he could be available for a fee of between €10m and €12m.

