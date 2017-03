Milan derby on Easter Saturday

By Football Italia staff

The Lega Serie A has announced that the Derby della Madonnina will be played at 12.30 local time on Saturday April 15.



The Week 32 clash between Inter and Milan has, as expected, been moved for television coverage, but will be played at 12.30 [11.30 UK time] on Easter Saturday.



Juventus’ trip to Napoli in Week 30 has been moved to the Sunday night [April 2], with Fiorentina-Inter in Week 33 being played on the Saturday night.



Serie A fixture changes [all other fixtures Sunday at 2pm UK time]:

Week 30

Saturday April 1, 17.00 - Sassuolo-Lazio

Saturday April 1, 19.45 - Roma-Empoli

Sunday April 2, 11.30 - Torino-Udinese

Sunday April 2, 19.45 - Napoli-Juventus

Monday April 3, 19.45 - Inter-Sampdoria

Week 31

Saturday April 8, 14.00 - Empoli-Pescara

Saturday April 8, 17.00 - Atalanta-Sassuolo

Saturday April 8, 19.45 - Juventus-Chievo

Sunday April 9, 11.30 - Sampdoria-Fiorentina

Sunday April 9, 19.45 - Lazio-Napoli

Week 32

Saturday April 15, 11.30 - Inter-Milan

Saturday April 15, 17.00 - Sassuolo-Sampdoria

Saturday April 15, 19.45 - Napoli-Udinese

Sunday April 16, 19.45 - Roma-Atalanta*

Week 33

Saturday April 22, 17.00 - Atalanta-Bologna

Saturday April 22, 19.45 - Fiorentina-Inter

Sunday April 23, 11.30 - Sassuolo-Napoli

Sunday April 23, 19.45 - Juventus-Genoa

Monday April 24, 19.45 - Pescara-Roma

*Match could be moved to Monday, April 17 at 19.45 if Roma qualify for the Europa League Quarter-Finals

