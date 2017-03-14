NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Gattuso: ‘Pioli has been great’
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso says Stefano Pioli has done “an extraordinary job” at Inter.

The Coach replaced Frank de Boer on the bench earlier this season, and has made the Nerazzurri Champions League contenders again.

“Pioli has done an extraordinary job with a team which was struggling,” Gattuso, the Pisa Coach, told Tiki Taka.

“Now they’re fighting for something important. As a colleague I have great respect for what he’s done. I’m sure Inter will keep him, because everyone has shown great appreciation for his work.”

Gattuso was a combative midfielder as player for the Rossoneri, Italy, Rangers and Salernitana, and he also praised Roberto Gagliardini.

“He’s found his identity, if I’m not mistaken he was struggling to get a game for Cesena two years ago and now he has great conviction.”

