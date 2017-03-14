Mido: ‘I could have joined Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Mido reveals he could have joined Juventus in 2004, but they signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic so he went to Roma.

The Egyptian former striker had a nomadic career, including spells in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and France, hanging up his boots after a brief spell at Barnsley.

“At the time I was playing for Marseille, but in 2004 I got an offer from Juventus,” Mido recalled in an interview with Dmc Sport.

“At the same time, my former teammate at Ajax, Ibrahimovic, had an offer from Roma. It was all done.

“I went to the airport, ready to take the first plane to Turin and take my medical, but I got a call from my agent, Mino Raiola, telling me to cancel the trip.

“Juventus had reached an agreement with Zlatan, so I was to go to Roma.”

Mido made a total of 12 appearances for the Giallorossi, without scoring.

Ibrahimovic spent two years in Turin, winning two Scudetti and scoring 26 goals in 92 games, though the titles were revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal.

