Napoli struggling for Mertens renewal

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Dries Mertens wants €3m per season to renew his contract, with Napoli holding firm at €2.5m.

The Belgian has been converted into a striker by Maurizio Sarri this season, and has scored 24 goals in all competitions so far.

Given that his contract expires in the summer of 2018, the Partenopei are keen to tie him to a new deal, but so far no agreement has been reached.

According to Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the problem is a dispute over wages.

Mertens is asking for €3m per season to commit his future to the club, while the Vesuviani are refusing to go above €2.5m.

The newspaper reports that the 29-year-old is therefore considering options in England and China, while this morning rumours emerged of interest from Inter.

