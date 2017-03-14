Peres to miss Roma-Lyon?

By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres is a serious doubt for Roma’s return leg with Lyon, as he picked up a thigh strain against Palermo.

The Giallorossi lost 4-2 at Parc OL last week, so must try and turn the Europa League Last 16 tie around at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

However, they may have to do it without their first-choice right-back, as Sky is reporting that Bruno Peres has suffered a thigh strain, and is a serious doubt for the fixture.

Roma TV is also reporting the same thing, stating that the Brazilian will be assessed carefully to see if there is any chance of him facing the Ligue 1 outfit.

