De Vrij: ‘No knee injury’

By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij reassures Lazio fans that scans on his right knee showed “no problems” and he’s “recovering well”.

The centre-back was forced off injured at half-time during yesterday’s win over Torino, along with Stefan Radu.

Both were immediately sent to the Padeia clinic for tests, with particular concern over the Dutchman as he previously required surgery on his left knee.

However, De Vrij has now taken to Twitter to reassure the Biancocelesti faithful that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

“A great win,” the defender wrote.

“Unfortuantely I had to go off at half-time. The examinations showed no problems and I’m recovering well.”

