Zanetti: ‘Inter want great players’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti says Inter want “great players, regardless of nationality”, and confirms redevelopment plans for San Siro.

The former defender is now the Nerazzurri’s vice-President, and remained on the board when Suning Group bought the club over the summer.

“Suning is a strong and ambitious group with great respect for the history of Inter,” Zanetti said, in a guest speaking role at the University of Milan.

“They’ve changed the managerial approach, it’s more international and that’s fundamental these days. They are competent people with a strategic plan.

“Suning came to Italy knowing they were coming to a big club and wanting to build something important.

“The philosophy is clear: we’re targeting great players, regardless of nationality. What’s important is to be aware of the shirt you’re wearing and fight for it. What counts is upholding the honour of Inter.

“Then of course it’s good - also with the national team in mind - to focus on young Italians.

“The stadium? We want to restructure the Meazza, that would be the best thing and we’re already well-advanced.

“We also want to build a cutting-edge training ground for the youth system.”

