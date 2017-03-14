NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Lopes: ‘Lyon have to score’
By Football Italia staff

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes believes the French side “have to score” against Roma on Thursday.

The first leg of the Europa League Last 16 tie ended in a 4-2 win for the Ligue 1 outfit, but given the away goals for the Giallorossi, l’OL will be looking to score at the Olimpico.

“I don’t think it’s our style to focus on defence in our match against Roma,” Lopes told Agence France-Presse.

“We’ll go there and try to play the way we know how. That will be easier than saying we’ll go there and try to sit on our lead.

“Given our attacking strength, I think we need to score to qualify.”

