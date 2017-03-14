NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Agent: ‘Peres will play if he can’
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres’ agent doesn’t know if the Roma man can face Lyon but “if he can, he definitely will”.

It was reported earlier today that the full-back is suffering with a thigh strain, making him a major doubt for the second leg of the Europa League Last 16 tie.

“Will he be able to play? I haven’t heard, so I couldn’t tell you,” Bernardo Da Silva told Centro Suono Sport.

“My own opinion is that he’ll be able to play. I spoke to the lad, we talked about other things but he was calm. I’m sure Bruno will want to play, given the importance of the match and that it’s a knockout game.

“Everything depends on the response of the medics though. I’m sure of one thing though, he can play on Thursday he definitely will.”

