Muriel: ‘Offers from Juventus, Inter, Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel is “happy at Sampdoria” but reveals “I’ve had offers from Juventus, Inter, Milan and Roma”, as well as the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Blucerchiati this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions and providing five assists.

“My first personal objective is to beat my record of 11 Serie A goals,” Muriel explained on Radio Magica.

“I’m only missing two, the best was that one against Roma.

“The future? I’m happy at Sampdoria, because we’ve won two League derbies for the first time in 57 years, but I’ve had several offers from Juventus, Inter, Milan and Roma in Italy, but also from abroad, in Spain and England.”

