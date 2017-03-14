Serie A Team of Week 28

By Football Italia staff

With the top four all winning, it’s all the same at the summit as Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 28 of Serie A.

Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan]

Outstandingly the man of the match making a handful of outrageous saves. Two in particular were out of this world, as he first stopped Gonzalo Higuain’s acrobatic volley, while the second saw him paw the Argentinian’s sensational scissor kick off the line. Dazzling.

Bostjan Cesar [Chievo]

Kept the Empoli forwards quiet and controlled his defence like the professional he is. He was also in the right spot when he scored when turning in a rebound from goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski in the last few minutes. Steadfast.

Gary Medel [Inter]

The Pitbull seems to have adapted well to this more defensive role, swept up any danger and was always a step ahead of the opposition. His tackles and clearances were few and far between, such was his reading of the game. Intelligent.

Cristian Ansaldi [Inter]

Seems to have conquered the fans and if he carries on with this type of committed performance he will soon back amongst the affections of the tifosi full time. He also supported the attack and well as sterling duties in defence. Genuine.

Valter Birsa [Chievo]

The Slovenian midfielder scored the third and set up the second with his fine skills on the ball. He was the fulcrum of all things good for the hosts and put over several crosses and was always dangerous on set-pieces. Pivotal.

Ever Banega [Inter]

An outstanding game from the Argentinian, who completed his first ever hat trick with a sensational free kick. That’s without even mentioning his two wonderful assists and the massive hand he had in a third. Scorching.

Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli]

Opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty and continued to cause problems scoring his second and Napoli’s third when he beat the offside trap by controlling Jorginho’s pass with a superb touch before slotting past the on-rushing Alex Cordaz. Persistent.

Ivan Perisic [Inter]

A runaway hit down the left controlling Rafael Conti and pulling Andrea Toloi out of position a hand full of times. The Croatian winger also kept pushing Atalanta backward and was instrumental in Mauro Icardi getting the penalty. Pacy.

Paulo Dybala [Juventus]

Troubled Milan with his moves into dangerous areas also did well to hold his nerve and score when Juve were awarded the controversial last minute penalty. If he were FIFA move he would apparently be Square + R2, the one you press to execute a shot on the turn. Searing.

Luis Muriel [Sampdoria]

Had several efforts early on and kept the Genoa defenders on the back foot before scoring the only goal. The strike came from a mistake from the hosts, as Ezequiel Munoz was easily pushed off the ball which allowed Muriel to scream home his tenth goal of the season. Blazing.

Mauro Icardi [Inter]

A sensational first half hat trick inside ten minutes and the fastest by an Inter player for 70 years was testament to the striker’s performance. Icardi was in ferocious form taking his tally to 20 goals and eight assists for this season. Blistering.

Special Mentions: Gerard Deulofeu [Milan], Mattia Destro [Bologna], Clement Grenier [Roma], Stefan El Shaarawy [Roma], Jakub Jankto [Udinese],Jorginho [Napoli], Senad Lulic [Lazio], Keita Balde Diao [Lazio], Ciro Immobile [Lazio]

