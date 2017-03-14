One game ban for Bacca

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca has been given a one-match ban for his reaction after Milan were beaten by Juventus.

The striker was furious about the award of a last minute penalty to the Bianconeri, and had to be physically restrained by his Coach, Vincenzo Montella, as he sought to confront match officials.

Today’s disciplinary ruling has found that the Rossoneri man “publicly and vehemently protested against an assistant referee”, showing “an aggressive attitude”.

It was noted that Bacca had to be “forcibly removed by the director and Coach of his team”, earning him a one-match ban and a €10,000 fine.

The Diavolo will also have Jose Sosa suspended for the visit of Genoa, while the club was fined €5,000 for “failing to prevent a director from entering the field of play”.

Directors Adriano Galliani and Rocco Maiorino have been warned for insulting Juventus and their players outside the home dressing room.

In addition, Alessio Romagnoli picked up a fifth booking of the campaign and won’t be able to face the Grifone.

Also suspended for Week 29 are Fiorentina’s Nenad Tomovic, Atalanta midfielder Jasmin Kurtic, Bruno Henrique of Palermo, Bologna pair Adam Masina and Vasilis Torosidis, Sampdoria’s Emiliano Viviano, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, Pescara’s Alessandro Bruno, and Genoa defender Nicolas Burdisso.

Fiorentina and Sampdoria have been fined €2,000 each for delaying the start of their respective second halves.

Sampdoria fans threw flares on the pitch in their Derby della Lanterna win over Genoa, earning a €2,000 fine, while the Grifone were slapped with a €1,500 bill for throwing a flare over the fence.

